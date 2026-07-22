Plucked is the theme for the upcoming Winter Feast at Yarragon, featuring mezzo soprano Sally-Anne Russell, and guitar/lute/theorbo players Sam Cohen and Geoff Morris.

Together they will bring a selection of fascinating stringed instruments, ranging from guitars to lutes and a Theorbo.

They will take the audience on a musical discovery journey of the development of opera over the century, a program custom made for the Yarragon Studio audience.

As always it will be a feast of music, food and wine, with food by Long Paddock from Lindenow, Entropy Wines and Proud Mary Coffee.

Stunning artwork by Helen Timbury also will be on display.The afternoon will be presented at St Jarlath's Church, Yarragon.

Part one included a demonstration of a range of plucked instruments and discussion of their part in the rise of the solo singer and the birth of opera.

This will be followed by a concert of Baroque opera works with Continuo including The incredible Didos Lament by Purcell, and works by Handel..

Part three will move into arias by Mozart and Spanish works with guitars de Falla, Mozart, and finish with some surprises, perhaps a tango or two or some Sondheim.

The Winter Feast will be held on Sunday, August 2.

Tickets include concerts, food and wine. Tickets are $145 or $125 for concession. Go to yarragonstudio.com.au/festival