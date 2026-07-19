Solakian exhibition at Red Tree Gallery

This month's exhibition at the Red Tree Gallery in Jindivick features a collection of new paintings by Vatche Solakian.

This month's exhibition at the Red Tree Gallery in Jindivick features a collection of new paintings by Vatche Solakian.

Vatche is a prolific artist with whimsically mysterious undertones which harbour back to the leanings of the painterly masters. His allegorical work both enchants and unnervingly surprises, enveloping the viewer in a subterranean dreamscape of landscapes of the imagination.

Vatche is an artist who is dedicated and skilled in the intricate art of painting and whilst influenced by the classics, completely weaves his own world in his unique work. His lyrical work spellbinds in rich colourful format and motifs always taking the viewer delightfully deeper.

This exhibition marks Vatche's eighth solo show and will remain on display until July 30.