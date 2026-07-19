Author launches storytelling initiative

Local author, speaker and journal coach Sarah Rosse is embarking on an ambitious community storytelling project - 100 Conversations in 12 Months - inspired by themes explored in her new memoir, So, Who Are You Anyway?"

Local author, speaker and journal coach Sarah Rosse is embarking on an ambitious community storytelling project - 100 Conversations in 12 Months - inspired by themes explored in her new memoir, So, Who Are You Anyway?"

The initiative aims to create 100 meaningful conversations across Victoria through author talks, podcasts, workshops, community events, and group discussions focused on identity, mental health, resilience, caregiving, ADHD, motherhood, and the power of storytelling.

At the heart of the project are simple but profound questions: So, who are you anyway? Who are you beyond the roles you carry?

"Many of us spend years identifying ourselves through what we do for others—as parents, carers, partners, employees, or community members," Sarah said.

"Through writing my memoir and navigating some of life's most challenging experiences, I found myself asking a deeper question: Who am I underneath all of those roles? This initiative is an invitation for others to explore that question too."

The project was born from Sarah's personal journey through motherhood, caregiving, and a family mental health crisis that challenged her sense of identity and prompted a period of deep reflection and self-discovery.

Through sharing her story, she hopes to encourage others to reflect on their experiences and recognise they are not alone in the challenges they face.

Over the next 12 months, Sarah will connect with libraries, community organisations, mental health services, women's groups, disability organisations, schools, podcasts, and local events to facilitate conversations that foster connection, understanding, and hope.

"Stories have the power to break down isolation. When one person shares their experience, it often gives others permission to share theirs.

"My hope is that these conversations create spaces where people feel seen, heard, and valued,"she said.

The initiative also aligns with Sarah's work as a journal coach, incorporating reflective writing and storytelling as tools for wellbeing, self-awareness, and personal growth.

Community groups, libraries, organisations, and podcast hosts are invited to become part of the journey by hosting one of the 100 conversations.

Tickets for the upcoming memoir launch and panel conversation, to be held in partnership with Warragul Community House on Saturday, August 8, can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/1989355283204?aff=oddtdtcreator