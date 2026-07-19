Jannette Langley running for Narracan

Self-confessed 'political junkie' Jannette Langley has been announced at the Australian Labor Party candidate for Narracan in the November state election.

A profile for Ms Langley (although incomplete) is live on the Victorian ALP MPs and candidates' page, as well as a Facebook page that went live on July 10.

Ms Langley has thrown her hat in the political ring a number of times over the past few years.

She ran in the Baw Baw Shire Council elections in 2024 and at the time, told The Gazette she was a member of the ALP and admitted to being a "political junkie."

Ms Langley also previously stood for Latrobe City Council and as an ALP candidate at both state and federal elections in the upper house Eastern Victorian Region and seat of Gippsland respectively.

Ms Langley could not be contacted yesterday for comment.