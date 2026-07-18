Gary leads Warragul Lions

Warragul Lions Club held its annual changeover dinner recently, with Gary Blackwood installed as president to lead the club.

The changeover dinner was held at the Warragul Country Club with Tom Nunan being MC for the night.

Special guests included district governor Geoff Anderson, past district governor Terry Hayler, zone six chairman Ian de Bruyne and incoming zone chairman Ian Inglis.

Presenting his annual report, outgoing president John White said it had been a great and humbling experience to represent the club as president for the past two years.

John looked back with pride at what the club had accomplished for the year and acknowledged the input of the outgoing board of directors, project co-ordinators and current members.

As a result of fundraising efforts, the club donated $128,000 back to the community. Funds were raised through the annual Book Fair, cake and mint sales, firewood sales, annual golf day and a multitude of barbecues and sausage sizzles.

The club acknowledged its success was largely a result of the generous support of the Warragul community and local businesses.

Installation officer was outgoing district governor Geoff Anderson who congratulated outgoing president John and the club on a very successful year of devoted service to the community. He said he was proud to act as installation officer on such an important occasion.

New board members for the coming year included president Gary Blackwood, first vice president Ian Inglis, second vice president Jeff Tolley, secretary Russell Elliott, treasurer Chris Kennedy, membership Neville Clements, catering John White, health and safety Jim Mercer, firewood Evan Roberts, Book Fair Ian Inglis and Directors Phil Rossiter, Alan White and Peter Kostos.

Warragul Lions Club is one of more than 46,000 Lions Clubs with more than 1.4 million members worldwide. To learn more about Lions and the work they do for the community, see their website for details.