Celebrating culture

NAIDOC Week events around West Gippsland extended into the weekend with a two-day Kurnai Culture Expo and many local sporting events taking on an Indigenous round with specially designed uniforms.

NAIDOC Week events around West Gippsland extended into the weekend with a two-day Kurnai Culture Expo and many local sporting events taking on an Indigenous round with specially designed uniforms.

The culture expo, held at the West Gippsland Arts Centre provided a range of cultural activities and experiences for community members.

Member for Monash Mary Aldred acknowledged the hard work of everyone involved in putting together the expo.

"Now in its fourth year, the expo has grown into a strongly supported community event. Each year I've attended I've seen first hand how the event provides an opportunity for people of all ages to learn about the traditions and living culture of the Kurnai people," Ms Aldred said.

NAIDOC Week also was recognised by a number of local sporting disciplines.

Drouin Junior Football Club player Mayson Norris designed an Indigenous clash guernsey for the club's teams on the weekend.

Mayson's design focussed on the wren - the totem of his tribe, the Kurnai people. The guernsey was a powerful representation of identity, culture and connection.