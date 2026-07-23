Eight goal haul wins match

Poowong 17 and under player Mia Wilson played her 100th junior game on Saturday

In a round of mostly one-sided results, Poowong and Lang Lang provided the closest margin with the Tigers shooting eight consecutive goals to steal the win from the home team.

The game was close for all four quarters until Lang Lang capitalised on missed shots in Poowong's goal ring late in the final term.

It had been a tight tussle all game, with the lead changing several times.

Going into the last quarter, only one goal separated the two teams. Poowong built on its one goal margin quickly and continued to build on its lead to a four goal advantage.

But Lang Lang's pressure around the court elevated to another level, delivering the ball into goalers Tiani Johnson and Steph Geyer whose eight goal haul earned them the win 30-34.

Nyora played host to Buln Buln with a very physical and evenly matched first half playing out.

The scores see-sawed until the main break that saw the visitors holding a narrow one goal lead.

Buln Buln came out strong in the third quarter throwing eight unanswered goals. Nyora regained their composure but couldn't get back into the game.

In the end it was the Lyrebirds who came out on top with a 10 goal win.

Longwarry took on Yarragon in what played out to be a highly competitive match in the first half. Yarragon matched the home team goal-for-goal in the opening quarter before Longwarry gained momentum in the second.

Yarragon goal shooter Tayla Green continued her strong form, shooting accurately and keeping her side in the contest.

In the third quarter, Longwarry's Cat Hadkiss and Holly Stephens combined brilliantly in the goal circle, creating seamless attacking play that helped extend their lead.

Longwarry's defensive pressure also lifted as the game progressed, forcing turnovers and limiting Yarragon's scoring opportunities to take out the win 67-45.

It was a tough day on the court for Nilma Darnum who came up against ladder leaders and a quality outfit in Neerim South.

A few early errors saw Nilma Darnum on the back foot from the start. The second quarter was a lot closer in contest with a margin of only 11 at half time.

A few missed goaling opportunities in the third allowed Neerim South to capitalise on rebounds and turnovers.

While it was a big improvement for the Bombers' young players compared to their earlier meeting with Neerim South, the Cats were too strong and took out a 30 goal win.

Bunyip did its best to match the strength of Ellinbank, going goal for goal early but soon the margin between the two continued to grow.

Ellinbank's defensive pressure was too much for Bunyip and the Eagles were able to convert easily from their turnovers.

While Bunyip made a few positional changes in an effort to rein in the scores, Ellinbank were too strong, taking the win 27-62.

In the final game of the round, Catani was far too strong for Trafalgar in a 71-38 thrashing.

With Warragul Industrials on a bye in the West Gippsland league, both teams were boosted with Dusties players in their line-ups but the strong goaling combination of Catani's Abby Gregorovich and Dusties' April Bethune proved a winning formula for the home team.