Stars maul meandering Magpies

by Nicholas Duck

Garfield's hunt for a top six finish has taken a positive step on Saturday following a thumping 87-point win over Dalyston.

Playing on their home ground, a monster first half saw the Stars slam home 11 goals to one, putting them well beyond reach and into cruise control for a comprehensive 19.7 (121) to 5.4 (34) rout.

It's a much-needed result for the Stars, who came into the game off the back of a five-game losing streak.

Against the struggling Magpies, however, it was like shelling peas, especially in a statement first quarter which saw them boot seven straight.

Though their dominance waned a tad after that there was no coming back for Dalyston, the Stars far too good.

Unfortunately it wasn't all good news this week after it was confirmed Garfield coach and superstar midfielder Eddie Morris has sustained an ACL injury, ending his year.

Midfielder Jahmain Harrison was a force to be reckoned with all day, winning the ball at will at the clearances and tackling ferociously to keep his team moving forward. Harrison also hit the scoreboard, kicking two goals.

Nathan King was effective on the wing and at the contest at times and Joel Batson exerted their influence aerially at centre half back, as Cooper Alger continued his rich vein of form.

Jed Pinkerton was dangerous on the outside and booted two goals of his own, while James Freeman (five goals) was the best of the Stars' forwards.

Dalyston's best was Flynn Peters, who never stopped trying all day.

Other winners were few and far between but Cale Love-Linay, Brayden Duve, Angus Rosenow, Robert Davey and Ben Lewis all had their moments.

With the game a non-negotiable for the Stars given their precarious position, coach Eddie Morris couldn't have asked for much more from their first term.

The in-form Cooper Alger kicked things off with the first of the day via a mark inside 50 shortly before Will Pickering curled one through.

The dominance continued as Freeman (twice), Harrison, Matt Rennie and Kai Kelsey – playing his first senior game since 2024 – all joined the party.

The Stars were utterly lethal with their use inside 50, kicking goals with just about every entry.

And that party rolled in into the second term, the Stars' backline resolute despite the Magpies' efforts.

Two more Freeman majors had him up to four goals before half time and the Stars in the box seat.

A couple of Dalyston goals kicked off the second half, giving some hope before Garfield resumed their usual programming, booting the final three of the term – including Freeman's fifth.

The fourth quarter played out in similar fashion, the Magpies showing some positive signs and the Stars responding by putting the foot down, this time ending the game with four straight to really stamp their authority on the day.

Speaking post-game, Stars coach Eddie Morris said it was the win "we needed to finally get."

"For our guys it was a good confidence booster, we scored heavily early and got our ball movement back to where we know it should be. They had a competitive second half and the ground was heavy, it was pretty contested but we pulled away."

It's been a tough year for the Magpies and with some of their star players like Dino Karamoshos and Matt Gundry pulling the pin early, things have only become harder.

Garfield will now prepare for what could be a season-defining game away from home against Cora Lynn – the team they're looking to dislodge from the top six.

Lose that and the season is just about over, win and it's well and truly alive.

Star ruck Ding Dieng is hoping to make his return, as are Jack Tenace-Greenall and Will Cole, the latter returning from a one-week suspension.