Special barbeque for Good Friday appeal

Local Cassidy Crew member Malachy Browne was hard at work last Thursday organising his monthly 'Mal's BBQ' event in support of the Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday appeal.

Cooking up a storm at Mal's BBQ for a Good Friday appeal fundraiser at the Cassidy Crew on Thursday are Mal Browne, Oscar Sheehan and Heath Darcy.Photograph: AMANDA EMARY

Local Cassidy Crew member Malachy Browne was hard at work last Thursday organising his monthly 'Mal's BBQ' event in support of the Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday appeal.

Malachy, or Mal, conducts the fundraising event at the Cassidy Crew, donating the funds to different charities and organisations including Olivia's Place, Australian Breast Cancer Research, Alzheimer's Australia, Baw Baw Food Relief and West Gippsland Hospital.

Mal was a regular patient at the Royal Children's Hospital as a toddler and was a regularly returned until he turned 19. In that time he went through multiple stays, ranging from days to weeks.

He endured many orthopaedic surgeries, eye surgery, COVID, pneumonia, and baclofen pump maintenance, meeting almost every specialist team the hospital had to offer and appreciating every one of them. It wasn't uncommon for him to tell all the doctors and nurses they were beautiful.

Since then Mal has been donating his pocket money to the hospital appeal for years in appreciation for the care provided to him, never missing an opportunity to pop a coin in the Royal Children's Hospital donation box at McDonald's.

Customers at the barbeque also received special chocolate eggs, provided by Commonwealth Bank's staff social and charity club.

Thursday's barbeque raised $462.75.