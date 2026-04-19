News Lets get driving The Let's Get Driving Program recently completed its fourth round in Warragul, supporting local multicultural residents to gain the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to progress towards obtaining their drivers' licences. by Warragul Drouin Gazette Published April 19, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Giving their thumbs up to the Let's Get Driving program in Warragul are Steve Dodd (GTLC), Asmat Mubarik, Emily Koppen (LCHS), Uzma Arshad, Kate Nguyen, Floramie Canedo, Baw baw highway patrol acting sergeant Nicole Beames, Kellie Bertrand (GTLC), Natalie Tran, proactive policing unit members leading senior constable Warren Briggs and leading senior constable Paula Fowler, Lenvic Munene, Stephanie Smith, (LCHS) and George Bravo. Updated April 19, 2026 10:00 am | 6 hours ago Link copied! Copy failed!