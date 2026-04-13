Increasing access to dental hygiene

Community relations co-ordinator Mark Cleeman with the new dental care station at Baw Baw Food Relief.

A new dental health care initative is helping Baw Baw Food Relief (BBFR) recipients enjoy the simple pleasure of eating food just a little bit more.

With support from Warragul Dental Care, BBFR can now provide individuals and families in the community with essential dental hygiene supplies.

BBFR community relations co-ordinator Mark Cleeman said access to basic oral care items like toothbrushes and toothpaste may seem small — but they play a vital role in a person's overall health, wellbeing and dignity.

"We can now offer our recipients these items which will improve mouth and dental health, which in turn will ensure that when our recipients receive their food, they now have a greater chance of actually enjoying it and therefore enjoying one of life's simple pleasures that they may not have with poor mouth and dental health," Mr Cleeman said.

"Because of community partners like Warragul Dental Care, we can continue to care for the whole person — not just provide food relief."