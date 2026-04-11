New provider for immunisations

Photo by CDC / Unsplash

Healthcare Australia (HCA) will take over council's immunisation services for residents in the Baw Baw Shire, City of Casey and Cardinia Shire in July this year, under a new shared service contract by the three councils.

HCA will provide all immunisations covered by the national immunisation program, including infant community sessions, school immunisations, municipal flu programs, and assessment and catchup services.

The new contract will deliver greater efficiency and cost savings for the councils and improved health care for residents who will be able to attend immunisation sessions in any of the three municipalities, with the benefit of co-ordinated bookings and consent processes, and dedicated helplines.

"Immunisation is a vital health service that is highly valued by the community as a key element in improving the overall health and wellbeing of our residents," said Baw Baw Shire mayor Kate Wilson.

"We were also impressed with the range of programs that HCA will provide, which will contribute to improving overall health and wellbeing across our region and have a positive impact on the broader community."

The three councils currently have a shared contract with Kernow Environmental Services, which is due to expire. Following a review, community consultation and a competitive tender process, HCA was chosen for its ability to meet the current and future needs of the growing communities.

Cardinia mayor Brett Owen said the shared contract between the three councils meant residents would have access to even more centres across all three municipalities, providing them with greater flexibility.

Casey mayor Stefan Koomen said the new contract allowed council to streamline the administration of immunisation services "ensuring we have a sustainable and scalable service that provides the best value for ratepayers."

Councils will work with Kernow Environmental Services to ensure a seamless transition and implement the change.