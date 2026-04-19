Sunday, 19 April 2026
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Business awards launched

The 2026 Gippsland Business Awards were officially launched last week, attracting supporters and sponsors from the six Gippsland municipalities.

Warragul Drouin Gazette profile image
by Warragul Drouin Gazette
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Business awards launched
At the Gippsland Business Awards launch are Bernadette Dillon (left) and Trent Fairweather (right) from the 2025 business of the year Tequa Plumbing and Civil, Sharon Radon from 2025 accommodation and tourism winner Boat Harbour Jetty B&B, and GBA chair Graeme Sennett
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