News Business awards launched The 2026 Gippsland Business Awards were officially launched last week, attracting supporters and sponsors from the six Gippsland municipalities. by Warragul Drouin Gazette Published April 19, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! At the Gippsland Business Awards launch are Bernadette Dillon (left) and Trent Fairweather (right) from the 2025 business of the year Tequa Plumbing and Civil, Sharon Radon from 2025 accommodation and tourism winner Boat Harbour Jetty B&B, and GBA chair Graeme Sennett Updated April 19, 2026 10:00 am | 5 hours ago Link copied! Copy failed!