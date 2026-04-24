Buy a badge, support veterans' welfare

Pictured with a wide variety of ANZAC Appeal badges available for purchase is Warragul RSL volunteer Pat Johnson.

Volunteers will be out and about at supermarkets and shopping centres across West Gippsland this week, selling badges and merchandise as part of the annual ANZAC Appeal, ahead of Anzac Day on Saturday.

For more than 100 years, the ANZAC Appeal has funded critical services for veterans and their families - advocacy, mental health support, financial assistance, social connection and more.

Available badges and merchandise range in price. All profits are used to raise much needed funds for veteran welfare.