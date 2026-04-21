Tuesday, 21 April 2026
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$500,000 kickstart for pavilion

Baw Baw Shire Council will receive $500,000 towards a new multi-sport pavilion at Longwarry Recreation Reserve, under a Local Sports Infrastructure Fund from the State Government.

Warragul Drouin Gazette profile image
by Warragul Drouin Gazette
Published
$500,000 kickstart for pavilion
Architects' impression for the Longwarry Recreation Reserve redevelopment project which recently received $500k in funding, with construction expected to begin at the end of the year.
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