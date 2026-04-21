News $500,000 kickstart for pavilion Baw Baw Shire Council will receive $500,000 towards a new multi-sport pavilion at Longwarry Recreation Reserve, under a Local Sports Infrastructure Fund from the State Government. by Warragul Drouin Gazette Published April 21, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Architects' impression for the Longwarry Recreation Reserve redevelopment project which recently received $500k in funding, with construction expected to begin at the end of the year. Updated April 21, 2026 3:00 pm | a minute ago Link copied! Copy failed!