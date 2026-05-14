Thursday, 14 May 2026
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Education

Significant women celebrated

Warragul Drouin Gazette profile image
by Warragul Drouin Gazette
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Significant women celebrated

Marist-Sion College hosted a "significant women's breakfast" on Thursday - an opportunity to celebrate the mothers, grandmothers, carers, mentors and role models who enrich the lives of students and the school community.
Guests enjoyed a light breakfast, musical performance by students and an inspiring presentation by design and technology learning leader Hannah Smith.
A former Marist-Sion student, Hannah has been a staff member since 2007. She shared her journey in education and her passion for food technology and how this shaped her career and contribution to the field.

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