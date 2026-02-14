First alumni gathering

St Paul's Anglican Grammar School and the Alumni Association welcomed back the Class of 2025 for a celebratory morning tea last week to mark their first official gathering as alumni.

2025 St Paul's school captain and graduate Giaan McConville Plant, 2026 school captain Asmi Pathania and Estelle Dieu (Class of 2025 graduate).

Held just months after their final examination, the morning tea was well-attended and provided an opportunity for graduates to reconnect with classmates and teachers before their new chapters began.

The atmosphere was one of shared achievement and excitement.

Teachers and students took the time to reflect on the challenges they had overcome and the lifelong friendships forged during their time at St Paul's. As the graduates shared their diverse plans for the upcoming year, the sense of optimism was clear.