Swim club smashes record

Celebrating the Warragul Swimming Club's record number of swimmers qualified for the Australian Age Swimming Championships are (back, from left) coach Paul Myers, Leila Van Aswegen, Ayvah Dennis, Joe McInerney, Gen Dennis, Meg McInerney, Taj, (front, from left) coach Ash Cunico, Tyra Jensen, Cerys Nicholson, Troy Oswald, Izzy Nash, Hugo Pankhurst and Thomas Sahhar.

A record 12 swimmers from Warragul Swimming Club have qualified for the Australian Age Swimming Championships on the Gold Coast this April.

The Warragul Swimming Club squad for the national championships is Ayvah Dennis, Tyra Jensen, Taj, Cerys Nicholson, Hugo Pankhurst, Troy Oswald, Thomas Sahhar, Izzy Nash, Gen Dennis, Leila Van Aswegen, Joe McInerney and Meg McInerney.

Warragul Swimming Club head coach Paul Myers said the squad was twice as large as the previous biggest team the club had sent to the annual event.

"It's difficult to overstate the achievement of qualifying for the national swimming championships, and I can't wait to see how far they can go when they get there," he said.

"Swimmers who qualify for this event are at the elite level of swimming in Australia."

Between October and March each year, swimmers compete at a regional and state level to achieve national qualifying times in a range of events. Often national qualification success can come down to thousandths of a second.

"We're really excited about the progress of the club as a whole," said Myers.

"We have opportunities for swimmers of all abilities. For our high-performance swimmers we have a strength and conditioning program, and a highly qualified coaching team. The number of qualifying swimmers shows that investment is really paying off. I can't wait to see what they can achieve at the national level."

The championships will take place between 4-18 April. The Australian Multiclass Age Swimming Championships take place between 4-6 April, the Australian Open Swimming Championships take place between 6-8 April and the Australian Age Swimming Championships take place between 11-18 April.

All events will be broadcast live and free on 9Now.