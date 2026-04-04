Tri-ing and succeeding

Jemma Mitchard and Tilly Hodge celebrate finishing their race at the Victorian Regional Tri-Series on Saturday.

The Wild Dog Triathlon Club stepped up its game after hosting the final race of this season's Victorian Regional Tri-Series on Saturday.

A mix of locals and enthusiasts from all over Victoria were in town for the event, which saw competitors swim, cycle and run their way around Warragul.

It was the first time the club have hosted an event as part of the series, which heads to regional towns around the state.

Ninety-four people took up the challenge across both the junior and senior events, including 38 juniors, as racers came from as far as Warrnambool and Torquay.

Aus Triathlon handed out their season awards following the race.

The Warragul Swimming Club was on hand for a barbeque to keep people fed and ready to go.

Wild Dog Triathlon Club official Justin Bersey said "everything went well" on the day.

"For the first time we've done something like this it was very good, everything went according to plan," he said.

The club now hopes to host another series race next year.

Results.

Long distance.

Female: 1st Natalie Pill (1:15:01), 2nd Melanie Skicko (1:15:58), 3rd Catherine Ashley (1:17:21).

Male: 1st Daniel Barry (56:57), 2nd Ryan Cross (58:24), 3rd Oscar Blackwood (1:00:19).

Medium distance.

Female: 1st Tori Fergusson (51:59), 2nd Bronwyn Bersey (57:01), 3rd Jade McIntosh (57:41).

Male: 1st Teddy Cross (43:05), 2nd Jonathan Hudson (44:15), 3rd Alby Harrison (48:36).

Enticer distance.

Female: 1st Emily Hudson (26:54).

Male: 1st Louie Harrison (30:46), 2nd Lucas Wendt (31:33), 3rd Noel Fenn (1:02:00).

Junior (under 13) distance.

Female: 1st Laila Scott (14:25), 2nd Mackenzie Quinn (15:25), 3rd Zoe Carter (18:11).

Male: 1st Thomas Brentnall (14:40), 2nd James McIntosh (21:23), 3rd Charlie Thek (21:52).