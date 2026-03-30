Seniors splash in at Chairo

Flynn captains Hamish Zurrer and Zaidee Ludlow-McDermott proudly hold the house spirit shield at the conclusion of the carnival.

Years nine to 12 students from Chairo Christian School's Drouin and Leongatha campuses recently made their annual trip to the Drouin outdoor pool for their annual school swimming carnival.

In what was an enjoyable day of swimming and water activities, great team spirit was evident throughout day with lots of colour, signs, mascots and cheering.

Flynn won the house spirit award and Aylward was the overall champion house on the day, while the staff relay team won the staff vs student race in stunning fashion.

The age group champions were Josephine Morter and Noah Bowman (under 15), Olivia Pahalage Dona and Aaron Nucara (under 16), Alice Ronalds and Riley Williams (under 17) and Belle Mioni and Hamish Zurrer (under 21).