Some of the organisers and contributors gather at the cross following the service. Brian Tucker (Community Church Warragul); Geoff Leslie (Warragul Uniting Church); Daniel Gebert (Warragul Anglican Church); Tim Curtis (Rope Factory Church); Ian Brown & John Currie (Warragul uniting Church); Chris Carmody (Church On Tarwin)

Easter

tradition

continues

More than 200 people attended the annual raising of the cross service in Warragul on Sunday.

Organised by the combined churches of Warragul, the significant Easter tradition has been occurring for more than 50 years.

The raising of a large wooden cross at the cenotaph signifies the beginning of the Easter period and the ultimate sacrifice that was made.

Songs were sang, a brief message and prayer was presented and a round of applause went up when the cross was raised for everyone to see arriving into Warragul on Victoria St.

The cross will remain in place until Easter Tuesday, April 7.



Left: Some of the organisers and contributors gather at the cross following the service (from left) Brian Tucker (Community Church Warragul); Geoff Leslie (Warragul Uniting Church); Daniel Gebert (Warragul Anglican Church); Tim Curtis (Rope Factory Church); Ian Brown and John Currie (Warragul Uniting Church); Chris Carmody (Church On Tarwin).