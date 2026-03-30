Anstey arrives at St Paul's

Chris Anstey answers questions from the Warragul junior school year six students.

St Paul's Anglican Grammar School's junior and secondary students recently welcomed former NBA and NBL champion Chris Anstey, who delivered powerful leadership sessions inspiring students to lead with confidence, resilience and purpose.

Drawing on his storied professional career, the Australian basketball icon highlighted the core pillars of leadership, resilience and teamwork, sharing the message that success is built on hard work, a positive mindset and resilience.

Anstey played 155 games in the NBA and 336 in the NBL, where he is a three-time champion and two-time league MVP. He also coached Melbourne Tigers/United for 57 games.

Anstey presented a session to year six students as part of their leadership program, where students explored key leadership messages while sharing their own ideas and experiences.

He also mentored aspiring athletes enrolled in the school's high performance program, which offers additional guidance and flexibility for students balancing academic and sporting commitments.

Whether speaking with aspiring student-athletes or junior school leaders, his advice was practical, inspiring and easy for students to relate to.

Anstey left a lasting impression on the students and teachers look forward to seeing them channel the motivation to succeed as they take on their own challenges throughout the year.