Fuel theft warning

Photo by Juan Pablo / Unsplash

Police are urging property owners to be vigilant about fuel storage and security following a fuel theft at a rural property last week.

Between 6pm on Wednesday and 9:30am on Thursday, police allege offenders attended a rural property in Shady Creek Rd, Yarragon and siphoned about 20 litres of diesel from a truck that was parked in a hay shed.

With petrol theft increasing, police urged property owners to lock their gates and secure areas where fuel and farm vehicles were stored.

Owners were encouraged to consider installing CCTV to monitor storage areas and access points, investigate if lockable fuel caps and anti-siphon devices were appropriate and to not leave keys in obvious places.

Police urged residents to report any suspicious behaviour to CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 or anonymously at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au