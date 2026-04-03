Business burglary

Police are investigating a burglary at a business in George St, Warragul on Thursday.

Police allege a red car was seen at the business with a male occupant inside, between 4pm and 4:30pm.

The male occupant allegedly approached the building and attempted to open the locked front door before moving to a side window which he jemmied open.

Police allege the offender entered the building but returned to the car and fled after setting off an alarm.

It is still being determined what was stolen from the business.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Warragul Police on 5622 7111.