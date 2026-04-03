Advocacy priorities endorsed

Six advocacy priorities were endorsed by Baw Baw Shire Council last week, ahead of the coming state election in November this year.

Four of the items will focus on attracting State Government funding over the next three years.

Big-ticket items include the Weebar Rd roundabout (upgrades to major intersections), stage two of the Rokeby to Noojee Trail (paths and trails) and the construction of a second oval in Trafalgar (sports infrastructure).

Business attraction was another key priority. Funding would go towards creating a roadmap for investment, job creation, and sustainable growth across precincts, with a focus on projects that leverage the shire's location, natural assets, and growing population, to strengthen the business environment overall.

While the priorities were strongly supported by councillors, Cr Paul Pratt said there was a need for more shovel ready projects.

"I still think there is an opportunity for us to be advocating for a larger paths and trail network; and it's great to have it as an advocacy project. What we need to do though, is build the plan behind it to be shovel ready," Cr Pratt said during last week's meeting.

"If it's a good idea, it's only a good idea. We need the plans behind it to attract the funding. So, if there's anything missing in this document, it's the work that we haven't done in prior years to be ready to put more robust projects in."

Mayor Kate Wilson responded - "we have had these conversations in chambers, in briefings, about getting ready, being more ready on our horizon for projects that we can invite our state and federal partners to help us deliver."

"We have identified the best bag of projects that they could support us to deliver for our community, immediately," Cr Wilson said.

A submission from community member Shae Kennedy, suggested council also needed to elevate public transport connectivity to a tier one advocacy priority.

Cr Tricia Jones thanked the submitter for highlighting the need to have public transport services later into the night so residents could reliably get home in the evening without depending on cars.

"It makes sense that it's not just a convenience issue, it's becoming an economic and logistical challenge. Limited transport options increase reliance on private vehicles, place pressure on parking and restrict access to employment opportunities. Expanding on public transport hours is a practical common-sense solution that supports workers, reduces congestion and improves liveability," Cr Jones said.

The remaining two advocacy priorities fall under the purview of the Federal Government and advocacy for these will likely begin in 2027. They include formal recognition of the peri-urban status of Baw Baw Shire and an increase to Commonwealth Financial Assistance Grants and Roads to Recovery Funding.