Boost pastures using effluent

If farmers haven't already done so, now is the time to plan to empty dairy effluent ponds to gain the best result from both its nutrient content and water.

Utilising effluent effectively could save you money on synthetic fertilisers and boost pasture growth.

As long as the plants are growing, they can get a further kickstart with an effluent application and be ready to take advantage of follow up rain.

Effluent storage ponds are designed to contain effluent over winter, so must be emptied before the start of the wet period.

An effluent test is recommended before application to ensure appropriate application rates, as nutrient levels vary depending on several factors.

Consider the following when applying effluent:

Spread it on paddocks with lower soil fertility to avoid excessive nutrient build up.

Conduct regular soil testing every two to four years to help target effluent and fertiliser applications more accurately.

Rotate effluent application paddocks regularly to make the best use of nutrients contained in effluent and avoid overloading a small area.

When applying effluent to new pasture or crops, wait until the plants are established, as effluent is often high in salts and nitrogen that can burn the seedlings.

Avoid grazing paddocks until at least 21 days after an effluent application to reduce the risk of nitrate poisoning in animals.

To avoid metabolic problems, transition cows shouldn't be grazed on high potassium paddocks, including paddocks where effluent has been applied.

Young stock shouldn't have access to adult stock areas or areas where effluent is stored or has been applied.

Using the nutrients you have sitting in the effluent storage pond, is likely to save you money on fertilisers.