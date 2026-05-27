Hawks seniors stand tall

Drouin and Bairnsdale shared the honours on Saturday with Drouin winning all three senior matches and Bairnsdale too strong in the juniors.

A grade: Drouin 54 def Bairnsdale 46

The Hawks travelled to Bairnsdale for a top of the table clash. It was a tough and physical game for the full 60 minutes, with neither team able to break away until the final quarter.

Mwai Kumwenda was a standout in the eight goal win, stepping up in crucial moments and shooting with great efficiency.

Lainey Downie was a bright spark in WD, adding great pressure outside the circle and creating lots of turnovers.

It was an extremely hard-fought game and Drouin were pleased to add another four premiership points to their tally.

Award winners : Mwai Kumwenda and Lainey Downie

B grade: Drouin 61 def Bairnsdale 47

A solid win with the team bouncing back after last week's loss to Moe.

Tess Mapleson stepped up into the side and was outstanding. Her strength and accuracy made her a key target up forward.

Fiona Nalder, Ruby Pratt, Alice McKellar and Jas Gallasch connected well allowing for an open and free-flowing attack end.

Drouin's defenders worked their way into the game.

Jess Murray had an impact with her commanding voice providing direction and confidence for Leilani Lightowler and Chelsea deRiter to start hunting. This resulted in Drouin getting turnovers in and out of the ring, providing extra opportunities at goal, from which the goalers capitalised.

Drouin currently sit third on the ladder and are eyeing off a top two spot.

Award winners: Tess Mapleson, Fiona Nalder and Leilani Lightowler

C grade: Drouin 46 def Bairnsdale 34

A brilliant four-quarter effort from the girls pushed Drouin into the top two on the ladder.

Amber Hammond stepped up in goal shooter, providing swift movement and strong holds for her feeders. Her combination with Abbey Tyrell proved difficult to defend.

Ali McArthur had the ball on a string, controlling the defensive end with her work rate and leadership. Drouin's mid-court defensive pressure from Deb Thomas, Kate Butler, Miley Kelly and Tahlia Lange was outstanding. Unfortunately Tahlia went down with a serious knee injury.

It will be a big test against third placed Morwell this week and Drouin will be up for the challenge.

Award winners: Alison McArthur and Amber Hammond

17 and under: Drouin 26 lost to Bairnsdale 47

A fantastic first half from Drouin, heading into half time only two goals down, pegging back a six goal deficit to swinging the momentum Drouin's way.

Bairnsdale came out firing in the third quarter and unfortunately Drouin's scoring rate dried up.

To the team's credit, the girls responded with a strong final quarter and a terrific defensive effort to narrow the margin late in the game. Lots of work to do at training over the coming weeks to strive toward a top three spot. Annie Stephens and Pia Pask made their 17s debut.

Award winners: Libby Hoare and Alul Majak

15 and under: Drouin 25 lost to Bairnsdale 44

It was a competitive contest against a strong Bairnsdale side, with the margin staying within 10 goals for the first three quarters, before the Redlegs surged ahead in the final term.

The Drouin team continues to improve week by week, with the attack end a highlight on the weekend.

Chloe Gargan read the space beautifully at goal attack, combining well with sharp shooter Lara Hammond and smart-moving Ayla Onken in goal shooter.

Drouin's defenders continued to create opportunities with Caitlin Muggeridge, Annie Stephens and Karli Mapleson dominant in the circle.

Overall, while it wasn't the result Drouin were after, the coaches were impressed with the performance and effort the girls put out across the court.

Award winners: Chloe Gargan, Lara Hammond and Ayla Onken

13 and under: Drouin 6 lost to Bairnsdale 48

A tough game but maintained high intensity and effort all game. Ruby Sharpe played well in goal defence and worked hard with turnover after turnover.

Lola Proctor also had a great game in goal attack and showed strong drives in and out of the circle.

The team kept encouraging each other and there were lots of positives to take into next week.

Award winners: Lola Proctor and Ruby Sharpe