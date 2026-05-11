Trail ride for Dolly

A community trail ride through Bunyip State Park is bringing locals together to raise funds and awareness for Dolly's Dream this Friday.

Now in its eighth year, Friday May 8 is Do It For Dolly Day, Australia's national day of action to end bullying.

Dolly's Dream was created to honour Dolly Everett, who, at just 14 years of age, died by suicide after an extended period of bullying and cyberbullying.

This year, the organisation is calling on all Aussies to go blue to end bullying and is aiming to raise more than $2 million.

The money raised goes toward providing bullying prevention programs and response strategies through support and education for young people, families, schools and communities.

The Bunyip State Park Trail Ride allows locals to get out in nature while working to end bullying across Australia.

While Dolly's Dream was born from tragedy, it lives to create change, building a world where kindness is stronger than bullying.