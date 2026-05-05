Georgia is supreme

Georgia Van Rysbergen won supreme handler at the recent Stud Beef Victoria handlers camp. She received the championship ribbon fron Stud Beef Victoria chairman Ross Draper and judge Erin Ferguson.

Eleven-year-old Georgia Van Rysbergen has made her mark on the beef showing circuit.

Georgia recently attended the Stud Beef Victoria Handlers Camp held at the Geelong Showgrounds.

Georgia lives in Warragul but spends most weekends with her grandparents Annette Walker and Noel Gnaden who own Raedean Red Angus Stud. She has her own small Red Angus herd called GR Red Angus (Georgia's Reds).

One of 65 entrants, she exhibited her Red Angus heifer - GR Vera V7 - and had a successful camp winning intermediate champion heifer and junior and supreme handler.

It was Georgia's first Stud Beef Handlers Camp. She been attending local shows including Warragul, Bunyip, Lang Lang and Berwick with her heifer.