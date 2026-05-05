News Drive Against Depression Supercars racing team headquarters. The Drive Against Depression isn't just about cars or going for a drive. by Warragul Drouin Gazette Published May 05, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! On Sunday May 3 West Gippy Dads are teaming up with Drive Against Depression (DAD) and are inviting Dads and the whole family to take in Mornington Peninsula's stunning roads to end up at a Supercars racing team headquarters. Photo David Emrich on Unsplash. Updated May 05, 2026 10:00 am | 6 hours ago Link copied! Copy failed!