Keys stolen from sporting grounds

Police are appealing for information after keys were stolen from lock boxes at two local sporting reserves.

Between Monday April 20 and Wednesday April 22, offenders allegedly gained access to two lock boxes at the Longwarry Recreation Reserve.

Police allege the offenders took keys that provided access to the netball courts, but nothing else was reported stolen.

In another incident, keys were reported stolen from a lock box at the Eastern Park, Warragul recreation reserve overnight on Thursday. Police said offenders fled after an alarm activated and nothing else was reported stolen.

Investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Warragul Police on 5622 7111.