Drouin Speedway returns this Sunday

Bunyip's Ella Sheedy will be a favourite in the women's standard saloons this Sunday at Drouin Speedway.



by Dean Thompson

Speedway roars to action once again this Sunday at Drouin Speedway - and when I say roar, I mean roar.

A Victorian title for the women's standard saloons will see one racer become the new Victorian champion for 12 months, with Drouin member Ella Sheedy up amongst the favourites.

The wingless sprints are back for their Wingless Classic, paying $2000 to win with 25 entrants in what is a huge field for wingless sprints.

The hot rods with eight-cylinder engines are back in the way of the Speedway Drivers Association of Victoria. Add the open standard saloons and potentially junior standard saloons and division two hot rods and you have something for everybody and plenty of bang for your dollar.

Victoria's best women's standard saloon race drivers available will fiercely - and fairly - compete for honours in the Victorian Speedway Council-governed state title. Ella Sheedy, Lea Judd, Sara Benson, and Tasharni Murray will be campaigning Drouin registered cars as members or for members of the club.

Sara Benson, a former state title winner, is one to watch out for. She will race for Mark Miles whilst Ella Sheedy and Rosedale member Bree Walker have won almost all the women's standard saloon feature races this season between them so far and as such are absolutely favourites.

Lea Judd is also an established racer, very good at the crash and bash class where she has titles to her name, and very clean and competitive as a standard saloon racer where rubbing panels is the furthest extent racers can go. Tasharni Murray has improved so much in the last 18 months, and a top five result is on her goals list this weekend.

Throw in two-time former champion Jaimi Barber as well as Dette Miles and Katie Meyer, two more accomplished racers often in the middle of the action. Anything can happen in titles because you have to finish to succeed, so watch out for Maddie Logue, Jackie-Ann Angus, Michelle George, Kath George, Maddy Capon, and Jen Adams, who all have their own eyes on a prize.

The Drouin Wingless Sprint Classic is back again, paying $2000 to win the big race and an amazing car count of 25 has entered to this point, with nominations still open for competitors right up to today as per their governing body rules.

The event is also part of the Eastern Series and many of Gippsland's finest are coming along to cement their positions in the point score.

Last start winner at Bairnsdale in the wingless was Dillon Siely, and he will be up against former Victorian champion Brad Warren from Longwarry, Wayne Logue, Koo wee rup's Thomas McDonald, Ricky Mills and Todd Moule. who is returning from Western Australia where he finished second in the state title there.

Other locals or claimed locals due to affiliation with the tight-knit Drouin Speedway community include David Hutchinson, Darcy Micallef, Nathan Orton, Scott Irons - who was third at Bairnsdale's last Eastern Series event - Jake Warren and Travis Evans.

Peter Logue, Jack Regan, Scott Cole, Marcus Fraser, who was second behind Siely at Bairnsdale, Tyler O'Leary, Aron Lawrence and Ben Hodge continue the list of competitors to keep an eye on.

If you're over 70 and need inspiration to be active, get right behind Peter Logue, a legend in the sport still capable of winning races.

Drouin man Andrew Kemp, the new Victorian champion of the SDAV hot rods, leads the field out this weekend at his home track with his three-car team.

He will be trying to get a hometown win over the class' standout racer of the last nearly 10 seasons Shannon Meakins. Meakins has a handful of state title wins to his name and has been a regular frontrunner for much of the past decade.

Kemp, his son Riley and his great mate and employee Daniel Chesterfield form the local team of racers whilst Brendan Roberts, Phil Jenkins, Kali Hovey, Allan Borradale, and Tony Green are all on hand with every one of them capable of front of the field racing.

Local legends Jeff Blencowe and Leigh Gooding lead the nominations in the open standard saloons. Both have battled each other for victory many times over in the last half a dozen seasons, however they are now finding they are chasing the youngsters more than ever.

Jack Braz is one such driver they will be chasing this weekend, a win will be hard fought if they can come out on top.

Matt Leek is another who will figure in the fight for the win as will Kane Gibson. Gibson has been very good in the last five weekends and is keen to continue the good results.

Gates open from 8:30am. Racing from 11am.

Entry will cost $25 for an adult, children 12 to 16 years is $15 and children under 12 years of age are free. A family ticket for two adults and two children aged 12 to 16 will cost $60.

Track is at 140 Main Jindivick Road, Jindivick.

General enquiries can be made to 0422 289 133.



