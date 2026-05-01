Pickleball Apr 28

The Warragul Indoor pickleball Pickle Legends team of Peter Trembath, Shane Morgan, Tracey Trembath, Mike Timpano and Judy Rankin.

Pickle Legends team went down 4/123 to Paddle Pals 6/113 on Sunday night's Warragul Indoor pickleball competition.

However, the team were ten aces up on the night and team member Tracey won three of her four matches.

Slice N Dice 5/120 had a narrow win over Kitchen Watch 5/107 and Smash N Dash won 6/121, defeating Dinks A Head 4/127.

But once again the losing side gained more aces on the night, which shows how tight the games are.

Ladder: Smash N Dash 20, Net Ninjas 19, Slice N Dice 17, Paddle Pals 16, Kitchen Watch 16, Dink A Head 15, Pickle Legends 11, Dinky Dinks 8

The association puts on social hits on Tuesday afternoon and Friday morning and afternoon. All welcome.

They will also have two coaching days coming up. Check out the Warragul Pickleball Facebook page for more information.