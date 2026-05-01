Yarragon Book Fair this weekend

Throughout the 20 year history of the Yarragon Charity Book Fair, the event has competed with pandemic recovery, a federal election, and now an international fuel crisis.

But none of the obstacles have discouraged book lovers from making the journey to Yarragon to take part in what has become a significant event on the national book fair calendar.

"The passion we have seen for books is amazing" said Yarragon Fire Brigade member and book fair co-ordinator Geoff Conway. "People from all over Victoria come to Yarragon to search for books that you just cannot get in the stores anymore."

The 2026 fair will be held this weekend - May 2 and 3.

Mr Conway said many regular patrons had left notes on social media sites indicating nothing would keep them away. "We have even had people enquiring about the train timetables," he said.

"It is so reassuring to have that support from people who come to Book Fair. We are now confident that book lovers will continue to support this event" he said.

The fair is a fundraising activity of the Yarragon Volunteer Fire Brigade and Yarragon Primary School Parents Club. This year they have assembled more than 60,000 books of every description.

"Novels seem to be the favourite but we have people looking for biographies, cook books, self-help manuals and travel books," Mr Conway said.

"Our favourite part of the Book Fair is the dedicated children's hall. It's wonderful to see the kids searching excitedly through the huge stock we have for them. Even their parents seem to be captured "

Stock for the fair is gathered from donations from residents and charitable groups across eastern Victoria.

"We have many books that are virtually brand new and will be sold for a fraction of the original price, " Mr Conway said.

Prices for the books is one the big attraction. All books are sold for $2, with children's books, teenage and junior fiction for $8 a bag.

A recent innovation is a rare and antiquarian section for books that are of special significance.

"This section of the book fair has been quite popular over the past three years. Some of the books donated are unique and highly sort after.

"Fresh stock is available throughout the weekend because there simply is not enough room in the hall to display all the books we have from the start of the fair. The tables are being replenished every 10 to 15 minutes," Mr Conway said.

The fair is held at the Yarragon Public Hall. Doors open at 8.30am on both days.