Monday, 4 May 2026
Subscribe
News

Police investigate diesel thefts

Warragul Drouin Gazette profile image
by Warragul Drouin Gazette
Published
Police investigate diesel thefts

Police are investigating two incidents of diesel theft in West Gippsland recently.
Overnight between Sunday April 19 and Monday April 20, police said offenders cut a boundary fence to gain access to a transport depot in Waterloo Rd, Yarragon, before siphoning diesel from a Kenworth truck parked on site.
In a separate incident overnight on Thursday, 2500 litres of diesel was allegedly stolen from a tank near the St Paul's Anglican Grammar School Drouin campus.
Police allege offenders cut a padlock to access the tank. It is unknown how the fuel, valued at $6500, was stolen.
Anyone with information or CCTV footage of either incident is asked to contact Warragul Police on 5622 7111.

Updated

Read More

puzzles,videos,hash-videos