Police investigate diesel thefts

Police are investigating two incidents of diesel theft in West Gippsland recently.

Overnight between Sunday April 19 and Monday April 20, police said offenders cut a boundary fence to gain access to a transport depot in Waterloo Rd, Yarragon, before siphoning diesel from a Kenworth truck parked on site.

In a separate incident overnight on Thursday, 2500 litres of diesel was allegedly stolen from a tank near the St Paul's Anglican Grammar School Drouin campus.

Police allege offenders cut a padlock to access the tank. It is unknown how the fuel, valued at $6500, was stolen.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage of either incident is asked to contact Warragul Police on 5622 7111.