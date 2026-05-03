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Darnum man charged on drug offences

A 43-year-old Darnum man was arrested and charged with drug related offences in Warragul last Tuesday.

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by Warragul Drouin Gazette
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Darnum man charged on drug offences

A 43-year-old Darnum man was arrested and charged with drug related offences in Warragul last Tuesday.
Police executed a search warrant at a Pearse St address at about 11:30am.
The man was charged with trafficking a drug of dependence, possessing a drug of dependence, theft of a motor vehicle and destroying evidence.
He was remanded in custody to appear at the Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court next month.

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