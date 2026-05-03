Darnum man charged on drug offences

A 43-year-old Darnum man was arrested and charged with drug related offences in Warragul last Tuesday.

Police executed a search warrant at a Pearse St address at about 11:30am.

The man was charged with trafficking a drug of dependence, possessing a drug of dependence, theft of a motor vehicle and destroying evidence.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the Latrobe Valley Magistrates Court next month.