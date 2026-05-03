News Cartoonish headlines Super Saturday fundraiser A live sketching session by a well-known cartoonist will headline Sallie's Seconds "Super Saturday" in Warragul, as part of this year's Red Shield Appeal. by Warragul Drouin Gazette Published May 03, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Major Jenni Frost from the Warragul Salvation Army and "Sallie's" manager Sally Wastie are hoping people will come and support "Super Saturday" on May 9. Updated May 03, 2026 10:00 am | 6 hours ago Link copied! Copy failed!