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Cartoonish headlines Super Saturday fundraiser

A live sketching session by a well-known cartoonist will headline Sallie's Seconds "Super Saturday" in Warragul, as part of this year's Red Shield Appeal.

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by Warragul Drouin Gazette
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Cartoonish headlines Super Saturday fundraiser
Major Jenni Frost from the Warragul Salvation Army and "Sallie's" manager Sally Wastie are hoping people will come and support "Super Saturday" on May 9.
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