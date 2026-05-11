Jack reaches milestone

Helping to celebrate his 100th birthday last Wednesday at the Drouin Family Hotel are relatives of Jack Pretty (second right) including (back) Rodney Pretty, Judy Pretty, Janet Figallo, Greg Pretty, Keith Pretty, Malcolm MacFarlane, (front) Faye Parke, Gary Parke and Norma O'Brien.

Well known local identity Jack Pretty celebrated his 100th birthday last week with a small group of family.

Jack, who continues to live independently in Drouin, was born on April 29, 1926.

He was well known across a wide area of West Gippsland when he worked in the family-owned Jindivick General Store for more than 65 years from 1936 to 2002.

In his retirement, Jack has retained an active interest in swing music from the Big Band era. This genre from the 30s and 40s became his preferred music option which he follows through jazz festivals and conventions playing bass violin or as a visitor.

Jam sessions with like-minded friends have always been his favourite - starting with Jack Skinner's band in the early to mid-years of World War II when there was a heavy demand for music to support "comforts funds" committees.

This was followed by many enjoyable years playing music with Raydons Dance Band, Rampart Street Jazz Band, the Key Bells, Baw Baw Singers and Alan Clark Music.

A series of swing concerts at the Darnum hall with the Swing Revival Quartet were always well attended.

A highlight for Jack was a recording day with friends at Ballarat when they produced their own disc ""Blowin' the Blues."

Jack said many of his most pleasant memories were times with his music friends.