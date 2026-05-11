Monday, 11 May 2026
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Special brooch gifted

A Neerim South resident with a long association to the town's hospital, was gifted a special brooch by Member for Monash Mary Aldred on Anzac Day.

Warragul Drouin Gazette profile image
by Warragul Drouin Gazette
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Special brooch gifted
Federal Member for Monash Mary Aldred presents her Lieutenant Colonel Vivian Bullwinkel brooch that she wore to ANZAC Day services across Monash to Neerim South resident Beryl Parker.
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