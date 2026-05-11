News Special brooch gifted A Neerim South resident with a long association to the town's hospital, was gifted a special brooch by Member for Monash Mary Aldred on Anzac Day. by Warragul Drouin Gazette Published May 11, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Federal Member for Monash Mary Aldred presents her Lieutenant Colonel Vivian Bullwinkel brooch that she wore to ANZAC Day services across Monash to Neerim South resident Beryl Parker. Updated May 11, 2026 10:00 am | a minute ago Link copied! Copy failed!