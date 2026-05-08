Dees pants Panthers

Koo wee rup continued their good form in a big win over Kilcunda Bass.

West Gippsland's big improvers took another scalp on Saturday while a battle between two of the league's traditional powerhouses took a very different form.

Here's what you might have missed this week.

Kilcunda Bass vs Koo wee rup

A second half blitz saw Koo wee rup again establish themselves as the competition's big improver as they dismantled Kilcunda Bass away from home.

After trailing by one point at half time the Demons clicked into gear, smashing home 12 goals to two in a 59-point triumph.

The 15.9 (99) to 6.4 (40) win sees the Demons sitting in fourth position after four games in what's been a much stronger start to the year than in recent seasons.

It was the usual suspects helping to lift them in the second half, with star co-captains Nathan Voss and Ishak Bashir stepping up when required.

The Demons' third quarter was especially devastating – Koo wee rup came out after the break breathing fire to boot 8.2 to no score, killing the game in 30 minutes of lethal footy.

They'll now look forward to another real test this Saturday when they host the unbeaten Warragul Industrials.

Mitchell Gibson, Tim Miller (three goals), Lachie Saunders and Travis Bindley all contributed to the win.

Kilcuna Bass will go back to the drawing board before travelling to Cora Lynn this weekend.

Steven Scott, Dale Gawley, Nathan Foote, David Sollberger, Hayden Brough and Sam Watson were their better players.

Phillip Island vs Tooradin-Dalmore

Phillip Island are on the board in 2026 courtesy of s 31-point win over Tooradin-Dalmore.

Two of the competition's usual powerhouses found themselves in the unusual position of still searching for their first win heading into their round four clash with one another. And it was the Bulldogs who ultimately found the four points they desperately needed, piling on eight goals to one in the third quarter to get up 14.17 (101) to 10.10 (70).

Before that stage it looked as if the contest could go either way, the Bulldogs holding a slim lead at both the quarter and half time breaks as they could only just keep the Seagulls at bay.

That premiership quarter lived up to its moniker however, with the home side finally finding some of that ferocity that has defined them since joining West Gippsland.

Two-time league medal winner Hayden Bruce starred alongside coach Cameron Pedersen.

Fellow Bulldogs Jay Ladson, Finlay Cousins, Coby Olarenshaw and Benji Chihotski (three goals) were also among their best.

Tooradin-Dalmore are in some dire straits and simply must beat Garfield this Saturday to start salvaging this season.

Will Setford, Lachlan Young, Brad Butler, Chevy Andersen, Jesse Craven and Jack Flannery (four goals) kept fighting in defeat.

Inverloch-Kongwak vs Korumburra Bena

Inverloch-Kongwak had few issues taking care of business in a comprehensive 112-point thrashing of Korumburra Bena.

The Sea Eagles set the tone early when they piled on eight goals to two in the opening term and didn't look back, eventually walking away winners 23.15 (153) to 6.5 (41).

The result sees them sitting pretty in third with a 3-1 record.

Jaxon Williams kicked seven goals in the one-way rout as Archie Terlich, Harry Butcher, Ryan Sparkes, Oscar Toussaint and Jayden Sullivan were all excellent.

On a tough day to be a Giant Bailey Nation, Tyler Newton, Joshua Hopkins, Aaron Turton, Joel Cuman and Andy Mathers never stopped trying.

Bye: Dalyston