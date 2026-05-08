News Change needed to address youth homelessness Local advocates are hoping for positive change in youth homelessness across Gippsland, following the first youth homelessness report released in two decades, and are calling on the government to act. by Warragul Drouin Gazette Published May 08, 2026 Link copied! Copy failed! Shadow Minister for Housing and Building David Southwick with Mitch Burney, Head of Children, Youth, Families and Housing Supports, Quantum Support Services at the recent Youth Homelessness Matters Day Forum. Updated May 08, 2026 3:00 pm | a minute ago Link copied! Copy failed!