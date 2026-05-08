Friday, 8 May 2026
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Change needed to address youth homelessness

Local advocates are hoping for positive change in youth homelessness across Gippsland, following the first youth homelessness report released in two decades, and are calling on the government to act.

Warragul Drouin Gazette profile image
by Warragul Drouin Gazette
Published
Change needed to address youth homelessness
Shadow Minister for Housing and Building David Southwick with Mitch Burney, Head of Children, Youth, Families and Housing Supports, Quantum Support Services at the recent Youth Homelessness Matters Day Forum.
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