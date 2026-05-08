Buln Buln crime spree investigated

Police are investigating a string of offences across Buln Buln last week.

Between noon on Wednesday and 1:30pm on Friday, police allege offenders broke the lock to a machinery shed at a property in Mizpah Settlement Rd, Buln Buln East.

Police said offenders appeared to have rummaged through the contents of the shed, but no items were reported stolen.

Between 10pm on Thursday and 7:30am on Friday, offenders attended the driveway of a property in Old Sale Rd, Buln Buln East, where they allegedly searched through two vehicles that had been left unlocked.

Police allege offenders stole a tool bag containing power tools from one car. The second car appeared to have been rummaged through but nothing was taken.

Police said offenders also attended an open shed on the property and allegedly stole a wood splitter and other gardening tools.

A cattle prod and two halters with lead ropes were reported stolen from an open front shed at a property in Christies Rd, Buln Buln, between 10:30pm pm on Thursday and 6:45am on Friday. Police said there was evidence that offenders entered a Toyota Landcruiser also on the property.

At 2:30am on Friday, offenders were captured on a CCTV doorbell camera at a house in Station St, Buln Buln. The occupants who were not home at the time were alerted to the offenders in the front yard by the camera. Two offenders were seen approaching the front door of the house and attempting to damage the camera with a tool before leaving. No attempt to enter the house was made.

At 2:50am on Friday, police allege offenders entered the front yard of a house in Factory St, Buln Buln and attempted to steal a 2003 Toyota Landcruiser.

Offenders allegedly accessed the locked vehicle by unknown means. Wiring inside the steering column appeared to have been tampered with but the attempt to steal the vehicle was unsuccessful.

At 2:58am at the same property, offenders allegedly stole a red 1999 Nissan Patrol utility valued at $40,000. The utility had a dog box on the tray and the victim's wallet was inside the vehicle. The utility remains outstanding with the registration "YMW248".

Police said offenders appeared to be driving a white Subaru at the time of the theft.

Anyone who may have information or CCTV footage relevant to any of these offences is asked to contact Warragul Police on 5622 7111, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit an online confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.