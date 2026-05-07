Students lead charge for Mother's Day Classic

Among the Drouin Secondary College Skye Staunton, teacher Kevin Thorpe, Tyla Beechamp, Jem McCraw, Melissa Tyrell, Olivia Malcholm, Jake Atkinson and Josh Coxhell.

A group of Drouin Secondary College students has taken on a challenge to host this year's Mother's Day Classic at the Drouin Golf and Country Club.

Run as part of their year 12 Vocational Major (VM) studies, the students have taken responsibility for organising the local event from the ground up — from promotion and sponsorship through to logistics on the day.

Teacher Kevin Thorpe said the project gave students an opportunity to develop practical skills while contributing to a cause that resonated across the community.

"They're responsible for everything - organising, communication, working with sponsors and making sure the day runs smoothly," he said.

"They have to prove what they've done as well, so it's not just talk, it's evidence of real work and teamwork."

The Mother's Day Classic is a national walk and run held annually to raise funds for breast and ovarian cancer research, with participants able to choose where their donations are directed.

Locally, the Drouin event continues to grow, with about 350 participants expected this year - slightly ahead of last year's numbers.

Students have played a key role in building that support, reaching out to the community for sponsorships, food vendors and raffle donations.

"We put a call out locally and the response has been really good," year 12 student Josh Coxhell said. "People have offered things like coffee vans, raffle prizes and sponsorship — everyone's been willing to help out."

On the day, students will take on roles including registrations, marshalling, cooking and event co-ordination, with activities centred around a course winding through the golf club and surrounding grounds.

A barbecue, pancake breakfast and bake sale will run alongside the event, helping to raise additional funds.

The Drouin Mother's Day Classic has been running for more than a decade, with each year 12 VM class taking responsibility for delivering the event as part of their studies.

Over that time, the local event has raised about $80,000 for cancer research, with organisers hopeful of pushing towards the $100,000 milestone.

Mr Thorpe said the event's origins remained an important part of its story.

"It started after a teacher here had a close friend battling cancer and suggested it as something the students could get involved in," he said.

"It's grown from there into something the school and community really get behind."

Long-standing support from the Drouin Golf and Country Club and Drouin Picnic Racing Club also has been critical to the event's success.

"They've supported us the whole way, providing the venue and helping make it happen each year," Mr Thorpe said.

Locals are encouraged to get involved, whether by participating on the day or donating to the cause.

More information can be found at: mothersdayclassic.com.au/event/mothers-day-classic-drouin