Hot Hawks mash Magpies

Jack Walsh celebrates one of his seven goals against Sale on Saturday. Photograph by CRAIG JOHNSON.

by Nicholas Duck

Sweet relief.

Drouin have won their first game since round 12 last year in style after comprehensively thumping Sale by 81 points.

The Hawks led for almost the entire day and enjoyed the chance to fill their boots late, piling on eight last quarter goals to signal it was (finally) party time at the Drouin Recreation Reserve.

The 25.23 (173) to 13.14 (92) drubbing is the club's first senior win on their home deck since June 2024 after a year on the road due to the reserve being resurfaced.

The upgrades have clearly paid dividends, with Drouin's final score easily clearing their previous best against Sale (133) and the margin doing the same (previously 73 points). No way were they going to score 173 on their old surface.

Hawks forward Jack Walsh dined out on the Magpies defence, kicking seven to lead all comers. Despite missing a few, his seven-goal effort is the most by a Drouin player against Sale, eclipsing Troy Kneebone's six-goal effort in 2010.

Coming into what loomed as their most winnable game in some time, Drouin used their run and gun style to perfection, opening the Magpies defence up time and time again.

The inclusion of the club's Gippsland Power players had them looking much more well-structured around the ball and defensively. And what they lacked in size, they made up for in speed.

Recruit Tommy Trist was at the forefront of their contest work, working in tandem alongside skipper Seb Amoroso and Lane Ward at the coalface.

Over and over any one, two or all of them would get their hands dirty, working the ball to the outside and letting the rest of the Hawks brigade get to work.

Noah Lafrantz's tackling and pressure were standout features of his game as Tyler Canute's work rate on the wing made him a dangerous player - even if he did miss a couple of shots at goal.

Max Williames and Zayne Atkins were Drouin's primary distributors off half back and filled their roles perfectly, setting Drouin up for plenty of rebound opportunities.

It was another tough day at the office for Sale, whose exodus of senior talent had been well-documented.

Vice-captains Josh Butcher and Thomas Wrigglesworth did what they could alongside skipper Thomas Glenn, while Adam Wallace, Cooper Rand and ruck Archer Gerrand fought the good fight. The game opened in a way that became a bit of a theme for the four quarters - Drouin would begin well by booting a goal or two, then Sale would strike back before Drouin finished the term strongly.

A Rylie Baker set shot opened Drouin's account not long before Walsh went back to back, until the Magpies found their groove.

Four straight Magpies majors briefly gave the visitors the lead, only for Lane Ward to step up and run in a beauty that kicked off a three-goal burst to end the quarter.

The second term kicked off in similar fashion but this time the Hawks didn't end the term with three goals - they booted five unanswered before the main break.

Drouin came into the second half up 41 and smelling blood in the water as they kept up the pressure to extend their lead, but it wasn't until the last when the celebrations really began.

The Hawks have suffered their fair share of heavy losses and clearly enjoyed finally being able to inflict one on someone else, slamming home goal after goal to heap more misery on the Magpies.

At times they were even showing off - Walsh marked deep in the pocket and managed to wrong foot two opponents in a row (sending one sprawling mind you) as he ran one in to the delight of the crowd.

He wasn't done there either, marking straight in front from the next centre clearance for another.

Safe to say Jack Leslie's men are hurting at the moment. In a season that's offering few wins to them, a match against Drouin was about the best they're getting for a while.

It'll be an interesting few weeks ahead as they face Traralgon, Leongatha and Wonthaggi one after the other. Ouch.

For the Hawks, who have won just once since the beginning of 2025, any win is to be celebrated. Probably fair to say it would have been a dangerous night to be a beer at Drouin on Saturday night.

Hawks coach Jordan Kingi described the result as "reward for effort."

"There were still frustrating parts but in terms of offence we were really good. We probably left a few out there to be honest, we missed a few shots and dropped a few marks.

"But it was really pleasing to see the boys fill their boots and run away with it. It just reinforces all the things we've been working on since the pre-season."

Drouin will enjoy a week off before hosting the undefeated Moe in what will be their biggest challenge yet.