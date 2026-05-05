Vigil tomorrow

A candlelight vigil will be held at the West Gippsland Arts Centre tomorrow (Wednesday) to honour and remember those who have lost their lives to family violence.

Held annually on National Family Violence Remembrance Day, the event unites communities across Australia in lighting candles to create space for reflection, showing solidarity, raising awareness of the ongoing impact of family violence, and the importance of working together to end it.

Gippsland continues to be over-represented in family violence statistics.

Last year, Baw Baw Shire recorded the 28th highest number of incidents in the state, with 1211 reports made to police and 400 breaches of family violence intervention orders.

As part of Domestic Violence Prevention Month, the West Gippsland Arts Centre will be illuminated in purple for the night, joining landmarks across the country in a powerful show of support.

Community members are encouraged to attend, light a candle in hope and show their support.

Baw Baw Shire mayor Kate Wilson said the annual vigil provided an important opportunity for the community to stand together in support of victims, survivors and their families.

"Family violence continues to have a devastating impact on individuals, families and communities across Australia. This annual vigil is a moment for us to pause, remember those who have lost their lives and reaffirm our shared commitment to ending violence," Cr Wilson said.

"This is a whole community issue and everyone has a role to play. We remain committed to working closely with our community, support services and authorities to prevent and ultimately eliminate family violence."

The vigil will include a short address from community leaders and a moment of silence to honour those affected. Representatives from local support services, including Quantum Support Services and Gippsland Centre Against Sexual Assault, will be available to provide information and assistance to community members.

The event also will be supported by Lifeline Gippsland and Victoria Police.

Council continues to work in partnership with local organisations and support services to promote awareness, prevention and assistance for those experiencing family violence.

In the lead up to the candlelight vigil, Drouin Rotary Club members will be at the kiosk in Drouin, from 11am to 1pm today (Tuesday) and tomorrow, handing out information sheets and support services brochures to help raise awareness about family violence and where community members can seek help.

If you or someone you know is experiencing family violence, support is available through 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or at www.1800respect.org.au