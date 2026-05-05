Drouin take four wins

Drouin's Lucy McKellar reaches for the ball in a battle with Sale's Eve Sabell.

Drouin put four wins on the board with strong, consistent on-court efforts at home against Sale on Saturday.

A grade: Drouin 64 defeated Sale 42

Drouin's defensive work was outstanding over the four quarters, never allowing Sale to have easy access to the post.

Circle defenders Eb Mumford and Lucy McKellar are becoming a formidable defensive unit, applying relentless pressure to their opponents.

However, Drouin's goals from gains statistic would have been lower than the high standard expected from this highly talented and versatile team.

No doubt, they will address this in the lead up to the clash against reigning premiers Moe in round five.

Award winners: Lucy McKellar and Ebony Mumford

B grade: Drouin 71 defeated Sale 34

A true team performance across the board with every player putting their best foot forward and playing with confidence.

Ruby Pratt led the charge in the midcourt, showing flair with her feeds and sneaking a couple of crafty intercepts when moving back into wing defence.

Fiona Nalder and Cleo Traumanis once again showed incredible athleticism in the goal ring. Jas Gallasch and Alice McKellar combined well to shut down the opposition midcourt and then transitioned into attack, driving hard out of defence.

The combination of Leilani Lightowler and Chelsea deRiter in the defensive circle were unstoppable.

Award winners: Ruby Pratt and Fiona Nalder

C grade: Drouin 52 defeated Sale 26

It was a consistent four quarter effort and another strong performance. The defensive end was once again a highlight, with Jess Murray outstanding through her leadership and ability to drive the ball down the court.

Miley Kelly was a standout in wing defence, maintaining strong defensive pressure and transitioning seamlessly when moved into centre. In attack, the goalers worked cohesively, with junior Amber Hammond supported well by the experience of Abbey Tyrell and Tess Mapleson.

Award winners: Jess Murray and Miley Kelly

17 and under: Drouin 45 defeated Sale 38

Drouin should be congratulated on their performance this week with a fantastic win against Sale who really tested players with their audaciousness and physicality.

The Drouin girls rose to the challenge, showing composure under pressure and a willingness to work hard for each other.

Their effort and commitment at training was clearly reflected on Saturday with some excellent attacking passages, strong defensive pressure and smart decision making.

Award winners: Libby Hoare and Sophie Cassidy

15 and under: Drouin 27 lost to Sale 37

Drouin's 15s held their own across all four quarters against a strong Sale side. Caitlin Muggeridge was relentless in defence, applying consistent pressure and creating opportunities.

Annie Stephens showed great versatility, dominating at both ends of the court. Pia Pask also impressed through centre and goal attack, using her composure and strong ball handling to provide drive and connection through the midcourt.

Award winners: Caitlin Muggeridge, Pia Pask and Annie Stephens

13 and under: Drouin 15 lost to Sale 34

The girls had an amazing game scoring their highest total of the season and holding the second placed side to just 34 goals.

It was a strong team performance and the improvement the team has shown already was something to be proud of.

Across the court, the girls worked hard to create opportunities and applied great defensive pressure throughout the game. Their teamwork and ball movement continues to improve each week.

Imogen Traumanis led brilliantly on court, using her voice and she provided strong drive through the middle. Matilda Onken was a standout in the defensive circle, showing great strength and making it a tough day for her opponent.

Award winners: Imogen Traumanis and Matilda Onken