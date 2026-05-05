Goal blitz for Blues

Thorpdale reserves coach Simon Lawson addresses his troops on Saturday against Mirboo North. Photograph by CRAIG JOHNSON.

by Mitchell Berechree

Round four of Mid Gippsland football played out over the weekend with a real "moving day" feel to it.

Some teams cemented their credentials as up and comers while others were left wondering "what if" in a round that saw plenty of goals kicked and some large margins.

Thorpdale v Mirboo North

In terms of a statement result none came bigger than Thorpdale's win over Mirboo North. The win itself was a great result for the home side, however, to run riot over Mirboo North to the tune of 97 was surely beyond their wildest dreams.

Thorpdale slammed on six first term goals to one and the game was effectively done as they ran out winners 20-9-129 to 4-8-32.

Mitch Gorman had a fill up slotting eight majors, which is one more goal than he managed in the dozen games he played in season 2025. Joining the party were Trav Pattern and Jesse Petullo who managed four each.

On the other side it was all singles with Hudson Kerr again hitting the scoreboard and featuring in the best. He was joined this week by Jacob Blair and the Woodalls - Ethan and Archie.

Mirboo North coach Damien Turner lamented his side's "up and down start to the year" before adding that it "was a tough day over at Thorpdale" coming up against a "very polished and strong around the ball" opponent.

He said whilst the result was clearly not what they were after, he recognised triple premiership ruckman Joe Brooks, who played his 200th game.

Boolarra v Hill End

A five goal to two second quarter was the difference between Hill End and Boolarra on Saturday when the Rovers scooped another four points on the road and all but ended Boolarra's hopes of back to back finals campaigns.

Before things opened up after the main break spectators witnessed a real arm wrestle from two sides playing for plenty, even if it was only round four.

Ultimately however it was the more experienced and settled Hill End running out winners 14-13-97 to Boolarra 10-10-70.

The small forwards, Matt Devon for Boolarra and Ash Hermanus for Hill End, were lively early with Devon's second minute goal cancelled out by Hermanus five minutes later. With Porykali, the Demon co-captain, slotting the first of his two late in the term it was the home side headed to the huddle with the lead.

The second term saw Devon again strike early but it was then the experienced pair of Luke Summersgill and Justin Morrow for Hill End who had the last say and scores were level as the sides headed to the locker rooms.

The third term saw a different style of footy played with a much more expansive game underway. This suited the Hillmen more and they piled on five majors with Calway and Cumiskey joining Summergill and Morrow in putting some space between themselves and a desperate Boolarra. This time it was the visitors who headed to their huddle with the lead, safe in the knowledge their last quarter the week before saw them hold heir own against a powerhouse Fish Creek side.

With Devon again hitting the scoreboard early to start the last term Lloyd Christmas thought there was a chance. And when co-captains Joel Mason and Mason Porykali went back to back to reduce the lead to just five points the home crowd agreed with Lloyd and came to life accordingly.

Alas the experience and depth of the Hill End line up stood up yet again. Firstly, Cody Wood gave them some breathing space before Ambu Ulliando sealed the deal with two late goals. The win sees Hill End move to three and one on the on the win loss ledger and makes them genuine finals contenders while Boolarra languish winless at zero and four.

Post game Boolarra coach Brendan Mason said it was "another week, another disappointing finish."

He noted "injuries and unavailability were becoming a real issue" and whilst his side put in the effort required, the lack of depth "was being exposed late in games". Mason said co-captain Porykali was "solid all day, playing a combination of midfielder and undersized ruckman" with Matt Devon "lively up forward" the other notable performer.

Hill End coach Tom Hallinan said "it was a tough arm wrestle where it took all four quarters to shake Boolarra."

He credited his side's third quarter dominance to a switch in his side's game plan at the main break with the decision made to go "man on man." This negated Boolarra's ability to maintain possession of the footy as they did in the first half through a series of short kicks and uncontested marks.

Hallinan said taking away the Demons' ability to own the ball in defence "allowed for turnovers in our forward half" which "Morrow, Summersgill and Ambu were able to convert from inside 30 meters."

"Aaron Fawcett and Seth Calway were the major beneficiaries of the ruck dominance of Tom Johnstone," he said, also noting Liam Cumiskey, who he labelled "an awkward match up due to his mobility" as key contributors in the all-important win.

Newborough v Toora

Newborough proved far too strong for Toora this week running out impressive winners 15-5-95 to 5-8-38. The Dogs led all day at the kennel and probably had the game parcelled up at the main break when they held a comfortable 25 point lead.

The lead was due in no small part to the ageless Peter Ainsworth who managed a pair of goals in the first half along with Jack Robinson. It was more of the same in the second half with Ainsworth doubling up his work in front of goal to finish with four for the day while Robinson was more prolific in the middle of the ground and ended up being listed among the Doggies' better contributors.

He was joined there by Heywood and Cordner along with assistant coach Nathan Wheildon who hit the scoreboard and is returning to form after a horror injury ruined his 2025 season.

For Toora it was all singles with Jake and Lachi Smart named as their best. After such a resolute performance last week coach Jake Smart said in the after match "it was a very disappointing day at Newborough for us".

He felt his side had "enough of the football early but couldn't get the score on the board. With the first half "inside fifty" count favouring the visitors twenty-nine to twenty-six according to Gippsland FM stats man Sam Crane the data backs up his contention.

Smart credited Newborough with "quick ball movement" lamenting the fact his side "was too slow to react". He noted the stoic efforts of Jordan French in the back half while adding Mick Bezenne gave plenty of run and carry up front.

MDU v Tarwin

An already strong MDU side was boosted this week by the one off inclusion of AFL great Dyson Heppell.

And as good as Heppell may have been it took everything the Demons had to get the better of a feisty Tarwin 16-7-103 to 14-5-89 in front of a huge crowd celebrating past players day at the Meeniyan.

MDU coach Rhett Kelly was down to a single bench player by half time and was forced into several positional changes. After the match Kelly said he was "super proud of his players for fighting it out until the end in a game that could have gone either way."

Kelly praised Tarwin saying they "showed great speed from the stoppages," also noting that "their accuracy in front of goal was elite".

Kelly lauded the individual efforts of several of his players in Jarvis Lacy who "locked down on one of their key players," Josh Schelling who "made a huge impact at centre half forward" and Burke Van Der Zalm who rucked all day.

Tarwin coach Lachie Jones declared post-game it was "a finals like tempo" in which his side was "brave all day" taking the "game deep into the last quarter."

He offered up Bertacco, Yann and McLeod as "real standouts" and whilst again disappointed to not get the win he was "satisfied with the effort."

Toby Mahoney continued his handy work up front with five goals for the Sharks. He was well supported by Dal Pozzo and Harley who managed three each.

For the winners it was Heppell, Kerr and Stewart with three each. Schelling, Van Der Zalm and Fraser Kelly, playing his first senior game of the year who joined Heppell in the best in a win that sees MDU remain in touch with the sides vying for a top two finish at season's end.

As for Tarwin it was a case of so close yet so far again against sides that they will need to beat come finals time. Jones said after the match "it's been a tough start to the year, and we are looking forward to the week off". And a much deserved week off it is.

Fish Creek v Morwell East

After what coach Jarrod Walker described as "a strange first half" where his side "couldn't really get the game on our terms" Fish Creek again racked up a huge score and a decent winning margin getting the better of Morwell East 21-10-136 to 10-3-63.

In a case of more of the same for Fish Cree, Wilson, McTaggart and Jacko Weidermann were amongst the goals slotting six, five and four respectively. With at least two of this trio more than capable of playing serious midfield, the side is littered with dual threats.

Kiaron Dorling, who missed last week's win, was named best for the victors along with Blaine Coates and Oscar Bright.

Walker was happier with his side's game after the main break where they "were able to open up the ground a bit more and use our runners in space."

He said this was particularly noticeable in the last term in "a sign our fitness levels are good." This was reflected on the scoreboard where his side piled on seven goals to one to really put a gap on the final score.

And whilst east won't ever be happy to lose, there were several positives to come out of the game. Walker noted post-game East "moved the ball very well" and "exposed some defensive holes his side would need to address".

Those defensive holes saw East find a way to kick 10 goals against a quality opposition with the spread of goal kickers no doubt pleasing coach Ben Marks with eight Hawks players hitting the scoreboard.

Bailey Galante, listed as best afield for the East managed a pair of majors along with recruit Blair Clymo. Galante was joined by Semmler and Francis as the best few on the park for the Hawks.

Yinnar v Stony Creek

After a closer than expected first quarter Yinnar put their foot down and ran away easy winners 22-11-143 to 10-4-64 in what coach Sam McCulloch declared "our most balanced team effort to date".

"We had strong contributions from all 21 players across the ground" he said.

The best of those contributors was Kane Grinstead-Jones who helped himself to seven of the best. "Grinny" was ably supported by Will Robertson who managed six with Flynn Schill's two goals the only other multiple effort. Midfield recruit James de Virgilio joined the trio as the best four afield for the winners.

McCulloch said "it was particularly encouraging to see improved connection from our backline to or forward line" but stopped short of being overly effusive noting "there are still plenty of areas for improvement" for his side. He was however happy to have ticked off "a consistent four quarter performance" which he said was "a key objective leading into the match.

For the vanquished it was Luke Frith who played more or less a lone hand in front of the big sticks booting five of the finest. He was named best on for Stony Creek with regulars Cody Loughridge and Julian and Tom Stone joining him.

Bye: Foster