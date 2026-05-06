Last minute heartbreak for United

Nathan Lugton fires Gippsland United into a dangerous area against Brandon Park on Saturday.

Gippsland United's hopes of pulling off a gritty comeback victory were crushed in the final seconds of Saturday's State League fixture at home to Brandon Park.

United had pulled two goals back to equalise midway through the second half, were well on top and poised to score the winner, only for Brandon Park to snatch the decider with literally the last kick of the game, leaving the final score at 3-2 the visitors' way.

It must be said that on this day at home and in front of a large crowd of support, United were not at their best in the first half, allowing their opponents to capitalise and score two unanswered goals through Stefanos Gerondaras. Their poor opening 20 minutes was compounded when key forward Oscar Sheehan had to leave the park after a nasty challenge on him resulted in a hamstring strain. He would feature no more and was replaced by fellow strike partner Sammy Gatpan, who had just recovered from a similar injury himself.

Gippsland were bolstered with the return of Xavier Nardone, who would start in midfield alongside skipper Nathan Lugton and young Levi Colantuono.

Brandon Park are a good side and have recruited well. They sat at the top of the ladder and were the better of the two teams as they headed for the dressing rooms at halftime.

In typical fashion and testament to the belief in the group this season, Gippsland came out in the second term full of fight and with a confident, never-say-die attitude, and in the 54th minute they pulled one goal back from the penalty spot, courtesy of young Bayden Heusmann after he was tripped inside the penalty area.

Now with a momentum shift firmly in United's favour, they would strike once more in similar circumstances. Again, via a penalty kick. Again, calmly dispatched by Bayden Heusmann, but this time resulting from a Brandon Park handball.

Brandon Park's goalkeeper Andrew Mensah received his marching orders shortly after Heusmann's second when he let the referee know how displeased he was.

The referee was having none of it, which left his team with only 10 men.

At 2-2 the intensity of the game lifted, reaching fever pitch as Gippsland took control of the contest, threatening their now compromised opponent's goal with every possession.

The very real and vary rare prospect of a third straight penalty in United's favour was cancelled out by the match official to the amazement of the crowd, who felt Charlie Cockell was quite clearly kicked and fouled in the box.

The referee instead booked Cockell, adjudging him to have dived when he felt contact.

This decision was a turning point for United's fate, and another controversial incident would go against the home side only moments later.

In their next attack, literally a minute after Cockell's incident in the penalty area, and with only seconds on the clock, Brandon Park lobbed a 'Hail Mary' ball into United's goal mouth.

Gippsland keeper, Liam Andersen, met the ball in the air and clasped it with two hands. At the same time, a Brandon Park forward threw himself desperately into the contest.

The resulting contact drew no whistle from the referee and as United's Mitch Jones paused, expecting the free kick, Stephen Tonios smashed the ball into the empty net and the goal stood.

The United players and fans were incensed, clearly feeling Andersen should have received a free kick.

Instead it was absolute heartbreak for Gippsland, who were in complete control following Mensah's departure and appeared destined to salvage a famous win.

Earlier in the day, Gippsland's young reserves team played one of the most polished performances they've had at Baxter Park in a long time.

Although still conceding three goals in a tense affair, United were excellent with Ben McCartney, Julian Colantuono, Brody Demagistris and Cooper Farr scoring four quality goals to seal the win.

This Saturday's round seven fixture takes Gippsland away to take on Peninsula Strikers.