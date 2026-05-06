Attempted carjacking at Drouin West

Police are investigating a possible car jacking attempt at Drouin West in the early hours of Friday morning.

Sophie, a 28-year-old woman from Crossover was driving along Old Sale Rd at about 3:20am on her way to work in Pakenham, when she saw two parked vehicles on the road nearby.

The vehicles were described as a maroon four-wheel drive and white, medium sized sports utility vehicle.

Sophie came to a stop, before the white car took off.

"I just assumed that one of them had hit a kangaroo, so I wasn't really too concerned," Sophie said. "The first car drove away and that's when my radar kind of started to go off."

Four people wearing helmets exited the maroon four-wheel-drive and approached Sophie's car. She quickly fled the scene.

"It was kind of surreal, I just went into fight or flight," Sophie said.

"It was almost like they were sitting in the car and they went, three, two, one, and all the doors opened. It was like a movie."

"I just chucked the car into reverse while they were still coming at me and drove the only road that was available towards Drouin."

In her three years of shift work, with early morning starts and late-night finishes, Sophie said she had never experienced anything like it before.

"I was thinking, if they get me, I'm dead. All I was trying to do was go to work," she said.

Sophie was not physically injured. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam or CCTV footage or anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit an online confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.