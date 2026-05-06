Lyrebirds pinch win

Buln Buln's Lachlan Axford claims a mark during the Lyrebirds' tense win over Ellinbank. Photograph by JAKUB FABIJANSKI.

A final goal deep in time on has seen Buln Buln secure a narrow victory over Ellinbank to maintain their place in the Ellinbank District football top five.

Having held a narrow lead throughout most of the match, Ellinbank scored the opening two goals of the final term to pinch the lead at the nine-minute mark.

Following a tight tussle for the result in a low scoring affair, the Lyrebirds scored truly in the 25th minute to ultimately pinch the result, 8-8 (56) to 8-5 (53).

After Ellinbank scored the opener, the Lyrebirds added three goals in quick succession to create an early buffer.

Trading goals in time on, the Lyrebirds took an 11-point lead into the first change.

That margin was soon whittled away as Ellinbank scored consecutive goals to open the second term.

The momentum shifted again as the Lyrebirds put through three late goals to push out to an 18-point lead at the long break.

The only two goals of the third term helped keep Ellinbank in the contest and when they made it four on the trot the other side of the break, they had hit the front.

Joel Armstrong, Ty Keeble, William Curtain, Logan Joyce, Thomas Bingham and Michael Urie helped Ellinbank take the lead.

They would ultimately come undone, conceding the final goal in time on.

Will Battley, Cruze Ross, Sam Batson, Thomas Axford, Bailey Leatham and Charles Kilmartin had led the earlier work for Buln Buln.

BUNYIP maintained its unbeaten status, but not without a scare from Nyora.

With the Saints hosting its 2006 premiership players, the home side put on a show to push the Bulldogs all the way in a shootout.

Leading by a solitary point at the 24-minute mark of the final term, the Bulldogs put through the final goal of the game to win 18-10 (118) to 17-12 (112).

Six goals apiece in the first term set the tone for a high octane contest.

While the Bulldogs edged ahead with four goals to one in the second term, a sensational third term from the Saints saw them put through eight goals to four.

It set up a pulsating finish, the Saints with a four-point lead at the final change.

Consecutive goals for the Bulldogs opened a narrow buffer heading into time on.

Paul Delaroche narrowed the margin to one-point in the 25th minute, only for the Bulldogs to hold firm.

Ned Ashton, Tahj Murphy, Callum Bourne, Myles Wareham, Reece Piper and Brayden Weller helped the Bulldogs to victory.

Helping give the Saints every chance were Travis Stewart, Kalen Bird, Dylan Heylen, Paul Delaroche, Rory Pattison and Jordan Anderson.

YARRAGON won out in a dire struggle with Poowong played out in cold but dry conditions at Dowton Park.

Despite a strong finish, the Magpies could only manage the one goal to three-quarter-time to ultimately give the Panthers the result, 7-10 (52) to 4-5 (29).

Mitchell Jolly was soon involved in his 200th senior game, kicking truly from his set shot.

Jarrod Sullivan converted on the run for their third, the Magpies cutting the margin as they rolled through a goal late.

The Panthers owned the territory for the second term as the Magpies struggled to clear centre wing, but only had the one conversion from Brayden Hefford to show for their dominance.

Hefford added a further three goals in the third term as the likes of Nick Burr, Sullivan, Matt Zagni, Rhys Salter, Dean Kelly and Matt Armstrong helped them to an unassailable lead.

The likes of Jett Blackwood, Campbell Sheedy, Joel Norton, Micah Williames, Matthew Cozzio and Calvin Langford helped the Magpies finish strongly with the final three goals of the game.

NEERIM-NEERIM SOUTH bounced back to comfortably account for Lang Lang, 16-19 (115) to 10-10 (70).

The Cats kicked out to a 63-point advantage at the final change before the Tigers finished strongly with five goals to two.

Kody Wilson, Kyson Cornwall, Brock Dorling, Eddie McGillivray, Declan Bagot and Ashley Lockett helped the Cats to a winning position.

Lang Lang were best served by Jack Stockx, Mitchell Davey, Lachlan Barwick, Brendon Head, Matthew Thompson and Kaden Finlay-Smith.